This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Black and Blue

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken in Downtown Summerlin has become known for its elaborate — sometimes zany — sandwiches of the month, and this time they’re dragging another icon into the equation. The Black and Blue is a collaboration with New York’s Black Tap, known for craft burgers and shakes. It gives Blue Ribbon’s chicken the Nashville-style spicy treatment and finishes the sandwich with pickles and a bun spread with Black Tap’s signature buttermilk-dill dressing. It’s $8.95 and available through the end of the month.

Happy new year, again

Hakkasan at the MGM Grand is getting an early start on the Chinese New Year with a special menu Friday through Feb. 11. It starts with a tableside-tossed Chinese prosperity salad and continues with small plates and then large ones including steamed Dover sole, braised abalone and braised Chinese vegetables. It’s $128; call 702-891-3838.

New year, new prices

Maybe it’s because post-holiday budgets are slim, but dining deals abound right now. Among them: Bravo Cucina Italiana at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson is offering the “two is better than one” combo, available at lunch or dinner through Feb. 28. It includes an entree of bacon-wrapped balsamic meatloaf, eggplant rollatini or stuffed shrimp scampi, plus soup or salad, for $11.99, $12.99 for the shrimp.

No worms for early birds

Early-bird diners at Farm 24-7 at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas can get a much better deal than worms. A 10-ounce prime rib, mashed potatoes, green beans and non-alcoholic beverage are $16.99 from 4 to 6 p.m. daily, through the end of the month.

Snacks for less

Pretzelmaker is one of the less familiar snack brands in Las Vegas, but it sells the twisty treats across the country, and now it is rewarding loyal customers. During Customer Appreciation Month, the company is offering its pretzels for $1 (they’re normally $3) on every Tuesday during January. And if you buy a $1 pretzel, you get a coupon for free Pretzel Bites with a purchase on your next visit. They’re at the Boulevard Mall and McCarran International Airport.