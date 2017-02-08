Posted 

Westgate chefs headed to New York to serve Valentine’s Day meal

Westgate Executive Pastry Chef Stephen Sullivan, from left, Westgate Executive Director of Culinary Charles Wilson, Edge Steakhouse Chef de Cuisine Steve Young, and Fresco Chef de Cuisine Michael McNeilly at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A server brings out sunchoke agnolotti after it was prepared by Westgate chefs at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Westgate chefs prepare sunchoke agnolotti at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Westgate chefs prepare sunchoke agnolotti at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Westgate Executive Director of Culinary Charles Wilson, left, assists Fresco Chef de Cuisine Michael McNeilly before preparing a dish at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Edge Steakhouse Chef de Cuisine Steve Young, from left, Fresco Chef de Cuisine Michael McNeilly, Westgate Executive Director of Culinary Charles Wilson, and Westgate Executive Pastry Chef Stephen Sullivan prepare a dish at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresco Chef de Cuisine Michael McNeilly, left, talks with Westgate Executive Director of Culinary Charles Wilson before preparing a dish at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresco Chef de Cuisine Michael McNeilly, left, prepares dishes with Westgate Executive Pastry Chef Stephen Sullivan at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Edge Steakhouse Chef de Cuisine Steve Young cooks food at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Edge Steakhouse Chef de Cuisine Steve Young cooks food at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresco Chef de Cuisine Michael McNeilly preps food at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Edge Steakhouse Chef de Cuisine Steve Young dishes out sunchoke agnolotti at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Edge Steakhouse Chef de Cuisine Steve Young dishes out sunchoke agnolotti at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Westgate chefs prepare sunchoke agnolotti at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Westgate chefs prepare sunchoke agnolotti at Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Four chefs from the hotel-casino are slated to prepare a dinner at the James Beard House in New York this Valentine's Day. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By HEIDI KNAPP RINELLA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

What’s happening in Sin City will be going to New York next week, and it’ll put the spotlight on the Westgate Las Vegas.

A four-person culinary team from the resort is taking its show on the road for a dinner at the Beard House Tuesday. The theme: “Valentine’s Day with a Vegas Kiss.”

Charles Wilson, Westgate vice president of food and beverage, said resort staff reached out to the James Beard Foundation and were asked for details. The foundation offered Valentine’s Day and the Westgate accepted, “even though that’s a really busy time for us here.”

Wilson said the motivation was simple: “We want to bring prestige back to the property.”

It’s a daunting effort, since the Beard kitchen is notoriously snug.

“We can only plate 24 dinners at once,” Wilson said, noting that there will be 85 diners. “The space is obviously a challenge.”

But the space isn’t the only challenge. The crew also must load up the food and much of the equipment they’ll need — even the dinner plates. Of those, Wilson said, “we wanted them to be something new and modern.”

They’ve had mock dinners to iron out snags, even packing up the 1,600 pounds of assorted food, dishes and equipment for shipment to New York.

Steve Young, chef de cuisine of Edge Steakhouse at Westgate, said he’s looking forward to the audience.

“It’s going to be great putting out some really great food for people who respect and enjoy it,” he said.

Executive pastry chef Stephen Sullivan said since he’s usually in the pastry shop, he’s looking for an opportunity to work more closely with the others.

And Wilson said he sees the trip as a good team-building experience.

“It’s something we’re going to remember for the rest of our lives,” he said.

And, in a very un-Las Vegas touch, they’ll be staying at a hotel so close to the Beard House, they’ll be able to just stroll on over.

“We’ll be walking with our knives and getting ready to throw down,” Wilson said.

The city will be well represented at the Beard House this spring. Mark LoRusso, chef of Costa di Mare at Wynn Las Vegas, will prepare a “Grand Seafood Feast” March 21. And Timon Balloo, executive chef of Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas and Miami, will present his global cuisine May 3.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

LAMB CHOPS PEPERONATA

1 full rack lamb chops

Marinade (recipe follows)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 yellow bell peppers, cut in 1/4-inch strips

3 red bell peppers, cut in 1/4-inch strips

2 red onions, cut in 1/4-inch strips

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1/4 cup thinly sliced peeled garlic

1/4 cup chopped black Nicoise olives

1/2 cup Pinot Grigio

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1 14-ounce can San Marzano tomatoes

4 fresh basil leaves

Cut the lamb rack into 8 chops. Mix 1 large sprig rosemary, 4 sprigs thyme, 6 mint leaves, 3 cloves of peeled and thinly sliced garlic and 2 ounces extra-virgin olive oil. Toss lamb chops in mixture and marinate overnight.

Heat oven to 500 degrees.

Heat a medium-sized saute pan over medium heat and add the olive oil.

Add peppers and onions and saute for 10 minutes, stirring. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Add sliced garlic and olives and cook for 5 minutes more. Add white wine and let cook until pan is dry. Add balsamic vinegar and let cook until pan is dry.

Drain tomatoes and add them to the pan. Place pan in oven and roast for 12 minutes.

Preheat a grill and season the lamb chops on both sides with salt and pepper. Grill for about 3 minutes per side for medium-rare.

Place two lamb chops on each plate. Taste and adjust seasonings in peperonata and then spoon over lamb chops, then roughly chop the basil leaves and sprinkle over top.

Serves 4.

Recipe from Westgate Las Vegas

 