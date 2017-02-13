Las Vegas nightclub operator Victor Drai to open club at new Trump hotel in Vancouver

Thanks to President Trump, Las Vegas nightclub operator Victor Drai is going north of the border.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Drai will open his first international nightclub at the new Trump hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia, which also features Ivanka Trump’s first spa.

Chinese investors bankrolled the luxury hotel, which also will have a Trump Champagne Lounge and a Chinese gourmet restaurant from Hong Kong Mott #32, named for New York City’s first Chinese convenience store.

The first global Chinese luxury food brand with barbecue chef Song Di Tan also has locations in Dubai and Bangkok, Thailand, and is one of the most awarded and prized Chinese restaurants in the culinary industry.