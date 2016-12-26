Creepy ‘Alien: Covenant’ trailer horrifies for the holidays

LOS ANGELES — Ridley Scott’s trademark disturbing monsters dominate Fox’s first trailer for “Alien: Covenant” — including one bursting out of a body and another slithering into a shower while a couple makes love.

Fox released the trailer late Saturday night as an apparent Christmas present to “Alien” fans. “Alien Covenant” is the sixth film in the franchise.

Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, and Guy Pearce are reprising their roles from “Prometheus” along with newcomers Katherine Waterston, Demian Bichir, Billy Crudup, James Franco and Danny McBride.

Scott is directing from a script by Jack Paglen, Michael Green, and John Logan. The film follows the colony ship Covenant as it heads toward a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy. Crew members discover what they believe to be an uncharted paradise, which turns out to be a dark, menacing world in which the only inhabitant is the synthetic David (Fassbender), clad in all white as a survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

The film arrives in theaters on May 19, 2017. Fox originally planned to release the movie in August, but decided several months ago to move it forward three months.

“Prometheus” was set in the late 21st Century and about 30 years before the events in Scott’s 1979 movie “Alien.” “Prometheus,” which generated $403.3 million at the worldwide box office, followed scientists aboard the spaceship Prometheus who discovered the remains of an advanced civilization developing weapons that could wipe out the human race. The original “Alien,” starring Sigourney Weaver, was followed by three sequels in 1986, 1992, and 1997.

The trailer contains content and language that some viewers may find disturbing.