5 inexpensive music shows coming up in Las Vegas

The Heiz

Coming all the way from Japan, The Heiz will rock the socks right off your undeserving feet at 10 p.m. Friday at the Double Down Saloon.

Rough Cutt

Metal lifers Rough Cutt draw blood at 9 p.m. Saturday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $10.

Las Vaudeville

See jugglers, circus freaks, magicians and more among 20 performances when Las Vaudeville enlivens the Bunkhouse Saloon at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10.

Pet Tigers

New Wave-influenced Vegas popsters Pet Tigers revel in the glory of the keytar at 8 p.m. Thursday at Beauty Bar. The show is free.

Swing City Dolls

Dig the Andrew Sisters-inspired harmonies of the Swing City Dolls at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. The show is free.

Read more from Jason Bracelin at reviewjournal.com. Contact him at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com and follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.