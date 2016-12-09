5 inexpensive music shows coming up in Las Vegas

Prism Tats

Electronically enhanced rockers Prism Tats promise to deliver “waking dream sub-realities that devastate and elate” at 9 p.m. Wednesday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 day of show (www.bunkhousedowntown.com).

Sissy Brown

The punks get the boot for a night when honky-tonk fireball Sissy Brown takes over the Double Down Saloon at 10 p.m. Thursday. The show is free (www.doubledownsaloon.com).

The Jigsaw Seen

’Tis the season to see rockers The Jigsaw Seen play tunes from their winter-themed albums “Winterland” and “Gifted” at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Dive Bar. Tickets are $8 (www.facebook.com/DiveBarLV/events/).

Damage Inc.

Seeing as how Metallica just released a new record, “Hardwired … to Self-Destruct,” think tribute act Damage Inc. have learned any tunes off the album yet? Show up, scream for “Atlas Rise!” and find out at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Count’s Vamp’d. The show is free (www.vampdvegas.com).

Stevie Stone

Rapper Stevie Stone teams up with Strange Music labelmate Ces Cru and others at 9 p.m. Saturday at LVCS. Tickets are $15 in advance, $17 day of show (www.lvcountrysaloon.net).