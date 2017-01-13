5 inexpensive music shows coming up in Las Vegas

Mike Xavier

Positive-minded hip-hop artist Mike Xavier brings the uplift at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10.

Lawn Mower Death Riders

Tempt fate on Friday the 13th with Vegas’ alt-country Lawn Mower Death Riders at 9 p.m. Friday at Dive Bar. Tickets are $5.

Royal Electric

Rockers Royal Electric, featuring guitarist Frank Sidoris of Slash’s band and Adelitas Way guitarist Rob Zakaryan, throw down at 9 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip. Free.

New Frontier

Prepare for a “high-energy rockin’ country music show” when New Frontier rides into Gilley’s Las Vegas at Treasure Island at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cover ranges from $10 to $20.

Los Brigands

L.A.’s Los Brigands kick out the old-school hardcore at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Double Down Saloon. Free.