5 inexpensive music shows coming up in Las Vegas

Jonny Two Bags

Social Distortion guitarist Jonny Two Bags plays cuts from his well-received solo debut, “Salvation Town,” at 8 p.m. Sunday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show (www.backstagebarlv.com/).

Royal Purple Rockers

If classic rock hits from the ’60s on are your thing, the Royal Purple Rockers will tickle you pink at 10 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. The show is free (www.vampdvegas.com).

Malice

Metallers Malice headline a benefit show for Not For Sale, an organization that fights human trafficking, at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Dive Bar. The show is $5 (www.facebook.com/DiveBarLV/).

Cure Tribute

Bust out the eyeliner and red lipstick when various local acts pay tribute to The Cure at 8 p.m. Friday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. The show is free (www.bunkhousedowntown.com).

Anthony Serrano

Anthony Serrano, guitarist for rockers The Saints of Las Vegas, performs acoustically at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Goldmine Tavern in Henderson. The show is free (www.goldminetavern.com).