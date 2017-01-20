Posted Updated 

Adele set to perform at this year’s Grammys

On Friday it was announced that 10-time Grammy winner Adele will take the stage at the award show where she is also nominated for album, song and record of the year.

In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. The Recording Academy announced Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, that Adele will perform at the Feb. 12 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Previously announced performers include Metallica, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Keith Urban. (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

By MESFIN FEKADU
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — Adele is set to take the stage at next month’s Grammy Awards, where she is nominated for album, song and record of the year.

The Recording Academy announced Friday that Adele will perform at the Feb. 12 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Previously announced performers include Metallica, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Keith Urban.

Adele had a hiccup during her Grammy performance last year after a microphone inside a piano fell onto the instrument’s strings.

This year the 10-time Grammy winner has five nominations, including album of the year and best pop vocal album for “25.” Her No. 1 hit “Hello” is nominated for record and song of the year as well as best pop solo performance.

The Grammys will air on CBS. The show will be hosted by James Corden.

 