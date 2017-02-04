Don’t miss throwback ‘I Love the ’90s’ concert this weekend

‘I Love the ’90s’

Forever immortalizing the decade that gave us Crystal Pepsi and jeans baggy enough to blanket the infield of a baseball diamond, the “I Love the ’90s Tour” brings Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, All-4-One, Tone Loc and Young MC together to celebrate the era when some folks chose to wear their pants backward. Spin those Levi’s around at 8 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $45; call 702-693-5222.

Max and Igor Cavalera

The brothers who founded influential Brazilian thrashers Sepultura, Max and Igor Cavalera, reunite to pay tribute to one of that band’s most pummeling releases, 1996’s intensely percussive “Roots,” which could be described as world music for a world gone mad. See them excavate said roots at 7 p.m. Thursday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel, with Immolation and Full of Hell. Tickets are $25; call 702-693-5222.

K. Flay

The first artist signed to Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds’ Night Street Records, self-professed “Suburban Rap Queen” K. Flay comes with the kind of rhymes one might expect from a former Stanford psychology and sociology major: sharp and incisive, delivered with the offhanded confidence of someone who’s used to being the smartest kid in class. See her at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $20; call 702-982-1764.

Demon Lung

What to expect when female-fronted doom metallers Demon Lung and Spiritual Shepherd team up with concussive prog rockers Dinner Music for the Gods? The heaviest thing in Vegas this side of Mount Charleston. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at Beauty Bar. The show is free; call 702-598-3757.

Rah Digga

One of the most emphatic female voices in late ’90s hip-hop, Rah Digga countered the raw sexuality of peers such as Foxy Brown and Lil Kim with raw power. “Do the Ladies Run This?” she asked on her 2000 solo debut “Dirty Harriet,” rendering the question a rhetorical one. See her at 8 p.m. Friday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door; call 702-982-1764.