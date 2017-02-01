Imagine Dragons new single to accompany Nintendo Super Bowl commercial

Joining the esteemed pantheon of Doritos-craving pugs and a Snickers-hawking Bettie White, Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons will take part in the Super Bowl commercial sweepstakes this year, debuting new single “Believer” in a Nintendo ad.

The fired-up tune, which rides a finger-snapping beat into a full-throated chorus, will soundtrack the video game maker’s first Super Bowl advertisement for its new Switch console.

“This last year has really been the most centered and positive of my life,” Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds says in a press release. “This song explains my realization that the emotional pain I faced the last few years actually helped me progress to this healthier mental space, that adversity truly is what helps you become a believer in yourself.”

The release of “Believer” comes after a relatively quiet 2016 for Imagine Dragons, who took the first real break of their eight-year career upon completing the touring cycle for their latest record, “Smoke + Mirrors,” last February, though the group did contribute to a trio of soundtracks for the films “Me Before You,” “Suicide Squad” and “Passengers.”

