Posted Updated 

Keith Urban leads ACM nominations; award show in Las Vegas in April

Keith Urban leads ACM nominations; award show in Las Vegas in April

web1_muisc_7995669.jpg
Keith Urban leads nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards with seven nominations as both artist and producer for his record “Ripcord.” (Mark Humphrey/AP)

Keith Urban leads ACM nominations; award show in Las Vegas in April

web1_7995669-8cec2e5c79054754b00a0f791bf557dc_7995669.jpg
Miranda Lambert performs during the 2016 iHeartRadio Country Festival in Austin, Texas, April 30, 2016. Lambert received six nominations for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, including female vocalist of the year. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Keith Urban leads nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards with seven nods, including entertainer of the year and album of the year for “Ripcord.”

Country vocal group Lady Antebellum announced the nominations on Thursday on “CBS This Morning.”

The awards show will broadcast live on CBS on April 2, for the first time from T-Mobile Arena. The awards have been based in Las Vegas for most years since 2003, spending all but one year since 2006 at the MGM Grand Garden.

The awards show will be surrounded by 18 live events spread around the city from March 30 through April 3, collectively known as Party for a Cause and raising money for the umbrella charity ACM Lifting Lives.

Urban is also nominated for male vocalist of the year, single record of the year and song of the year.

Six-time nominee Miranda Lambert could make history again as she is nominated for female vocalist of the year, which she has won a record seven years in a row. She is also nominated for album of the year for her double album, “The Weight of These Wings,” single record of the year, song of the year and video of the year.

Coming off her Grammy win for best country solo performance, Maren Morris ties Lambert with six nominations, including album of the year for “HERO.” She also is nominated as female vocalist of the year, new female vocalist of the year and single record of the year for her song, “My Church.”

Competing with Urban for entertainer of the year will be last year’s winner Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Carrie Underwood.

Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw both have five nominations each, including a shared nomination for vocal event of the year for their collaboration on the song “May We All.”

Bryan and Dierks Bentley, who has three nominations, return to host the awards for a second time together. Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton also each have three nominations.

Review-Journal reporter Mike Weatherford contributed to this report.

List of Nominations

Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban

Male vocalist of the year: Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban

Female vocalist of the year: Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood

Vocal duo of the year: Big & Rich, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Maddie & Tae

Vocal group of the year: Eli Young Band, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Tow,n Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts

New male vocalist of the year: Kane Brown, Chris Janson, Chris Lane, Jon Pardi, Brett Young

New female vocalist of the year: Lauren Alaina, Cam, Brandy Clark, Maren Morris

New vocal duo or group of the year: A Thousand Horses, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae

Album of the year: Black - Dierks Bentley Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

— Dig Your Roots - Florida Georgia Line Producer: Joey Moi Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

— HERO - Maren Morris Producers: busbee, Brad Hill, Maren Morris Record Label: Columbia Nashville

— Ripcord - Keith Urban Producers: Jeff Bhasker, busbee, Nathan Chapman, Nitzan Kaikov, Dann Huff, Tyler Johnson, Johnny Price, Nile Rodgers, Keith Urban, Greg Wells Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville

— The Weight of These Wings - Miranda Lambert Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf Record Labels: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

Single record of the year: Blue Ain't Your Color - Keith Urban Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville

— H.O.L.Y. - Florida Georgia Line Producer: Joey Moi Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

— Humble And Kind - Tim McGraw Producers: Byron Gallimore, Tim McGraw Record Labels: McGraw Music, Big Machine Records

— My Church - Maren Morris Producers: busbee, Maren Morris Record Label: Columbia Nashville

— Vice - Miranda Lambert Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf Record Labels: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

Song of the year: Blue Ain't Your Color - Keith Urban Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen Publishers: WB Music Corp (ASCAP), Music Of The Corn (ASCAP), HillarodyRathbone Music (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP), House of Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Spirit Catalog Holdings (S.a.r.l.), Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP)

— Die A Happy Man - Thomas Rhett Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc (BMI), Cricket On The Line (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI), Eastman Pond Publishing (BMI), Music of Big Deal (BMI), Nice Life (BMI), Frederic And Reid Music (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Brodsky Spensive Publishing (BMI)

— Humble And Kind - Tim McGraw Songwriter: Lori McKenna Publishers: Songs of Universal Inc (BMI), Hoodie Songs (BMI)

— Kill A Word - Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens Songwriters: Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde Publishers: Emileon Songs (BMI), Little Louder Songs (BMI), Longer And Louder Music (BMI), Mammaw's Fried Okra Music (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI)

— Tennessee Whiskey - Chris Stapleton Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove Publishers: Universal-Songs Of PolyGram International (BMI), EMI Algee (BMI)

— Vice - Miranda Lambert Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Smack Hits (GMR), Kobalt Music Group, Ltd. (GMR), Anderson Fork In The Road Music (ASCAP), Kobalt Music Publishing America, Inc. (ASCAP), Smackville Music (ASCAP)

Video of the year: Fire Away - Chris Stapleton Director: Tim Mattia Producer: Jennifer Rothlein

— Forever Country - Artists of Then, Now & Forever Director: Joseph Kahn Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside

— Humble And Kind - Tim McGraw Director: Wes Edwards Producer: Jennifer Rothlein

— Peter Pan - Kelsea Ballerini Director: Kristin Barlowe Producer: Michelle Abnet

— Vice - Miranda Lambert Director: Trey Fanjoy Producer: Ashley Bergeron Ford

Songwriter of the year: Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird, Hillary Lindsey, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna

Vocal event of the year: Different For Girls - Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

— Forever Country - Artists of Then, Now & Forever Producer: Shane McAnally Record Label: MCA Nashville

— May We All - Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw Producer: Joey Moi Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

— Setting The World On Fire - Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk Producers: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney Record Labels: Blue Chair Records, Columbia Nashville

— Think Of You - Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young Record Labels: RCA Nashville, RCA Records

 