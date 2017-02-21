Posted 

Route 91 Harvest festival announces this year’s lineup

The crowd cheers as Chris Young performs during the second night of Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the MGM Resorts Village festival site in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

By JASON BRACELIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Start polishing those hubcap-sized belt buckles, Route 91 Harvest is back.

The three-day country music extravaganza, which takes place at Las Vegas Village from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, has just announced this year’s lineup.

Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean will headline the fest, now in its fourth incarnation, with Lauren Alaina, Big & Rich, Lee Brice, Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne, Josh Abbott Band, Maren Morris, Jake Owen, Michael Ray, High Valley, Brett Young and others to be announced joining them on the loaded bill.

A growing destination event for the country music set, Route 91 Harvest has sold out in advance the past two years.

Tickets for this year’s edition go on sale at 10 a.m. March 3 at www.rt91harvest.com.

 