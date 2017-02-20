Tickets to Lady Gaga’s second ‘Joanne’ stop in Las Vegas on sale

Tickets are on sale Monday for Lady Gaga’s second “Joanne World Tour” stop at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 16 as her worldwide tour ends. Tickets for her first stop Aug. 11 are sold out.

Grammy winner Will Champlin is joined by Rock Fantasy and 80s Station for The Rock 4 Freedom BBQ to benefit The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada at Hooters Casino starting at 1 p.m.

Mark Shunock presents his “Mondays Dark” fundraiser with local show casts at The Space on Cavaretta Court to benefit Foster Kinship.

The Shaolin Warriors showcases martial arts at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center.

Local musicians will jam on The Freedom Beat Stage at Downtown Grand for the official launch party for Freedom Beat Biscuits & Jam Sessions. Biscuits and beer are free from 10 to 11 p.m., and the music rocks on until 1 a.m.

It’s an explosion with Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and The Infamous Stringdusters at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

DJ Diplo and Virgil Abloh are at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

Lil Jon is at Jewel at Aria.

And DJ Mustard spreads it on at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

The MAGIC fashion convention gets underway for three days for 85,000 for the next runway of fall and winter fashions. Celine Dion is expected to attend Project Women at Mandalay Bay.

The 24-hour open house for Vegas Golden Knights starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile with live CBS Radio broadcasts through 8 a.m. Wednesday for our new NHL team.

Escapology, the live-escape game, opens its South Maryland Parkway facility.

Dark Star Orchestra lights up the night at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

And celebrated hip-hop trio Migos make its debut for the Agenda, Liberty Fair, Capsule fashion week party at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.