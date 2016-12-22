This week’s 5 best bets for live music in Las Vegas

Squidmas Spectacular

Good boys and girls get a visit from Santa. Their naughty counterparts get a way better reward, namely this righteously debauched holiday bash put on by local label Squidhat Records. Rat Pack-covering ragers Franks & Deans, pictured, team up with punks The Quitters, who will be playing their holiday-themed EP “Tiz the Season,” along with performances by burlesque favorites Kalani Kokonuts and Tana the Tattooed Lady at 8 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip. Free; call 702-733-7625.

Citizen Cope

One of music’s most soulful alchemists, Citizen Cope melds blues, alt-rock, R&B, folk, and bohemian hip-hop sensibilities into an indivisible whole. Those parts are great, the sum of them even better. See Citizen Cope at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35; call 702-862-2695.

Agent 86

The year was 1982, E.T. was scarfing down Reese’s Pieces and Rocky was fending off a game Clubber Lang when reggae-influenced punks Agent 86 first started kicking out the jams. Three and a half decades later, the band remains one of the longest-running acts of its ilk in Vegas — or any other city, for that matter. See them at 10 p.m. Friday at the Double Down Saloon. Free; call 702-791-5775.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

The late ’90s zoot suit riot catalyzed by various swing revivalists may have simmered down into a mild public disturbance, but this SoCal nine-piece continues to be the Daddy of them all. Go, daddy-o, at 8 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30 at the Orleans Showroom. Tickets are $19.95 and $39.95; call 800-745-3000.

Sin City Kiss

You wanted the best, you get the best approximation of the band that’s long branded themselves the best even if they’re no longer totally at their best. Sin City Kiss have distinguished themselves among the crowded ranks of Kiss tribute acts, and this holiday season, they answer the question, What action should be taken if some eggnog gets spilled? “Lick it up! Lick it up! Oohhh yeah, it’s only right now!” See them at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. Free; call 702-220-8849.