Free, low-cost driving alternatives available for Las Vegas New Year’s Eve revelers

Those who drink a little too much on New Year’s Eve — and pooped-out partiers — will have several free and low-cost options to catch a ride and get home safe after the celebrating.

Free bus rides will be provided on all routes from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 9 a.m. New Year’s Day, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The two bus lines that normally run along the Strip will divert onto alternate routes due to planned closures along Las Vegas Boulevard and several other streets in the downtown area.

The Deuce will run east of the Strip, primarily along Paradise Road and Koval Lane, when carrying riders between Mandalay Bay and the Fremont Street Experience. The Strip & Downtown Express will run west of the Strip, primarily along Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. drives.

Whether or not you’re a member, AAA’s Tipsy Tow program will offer a free lift up to 10 miles for buzzed motorists and their vehicles from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. New Year’s Day. The service is available by calling 800-222-4357.

If additional passengers need a ride, they will be taken to the driver’s home if there’s enough room in the tow truck, AAA spokeswoman Cynthia Harris said. Reservations are not accepted.

A first-time DUI conviction in Nevada can cost drivers up to $12,000 in fines, penalties, restitution, legal fees and increased insurance rates, according to AAA.

Ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to ring in the new year.

New Lyft users can get $50 in free ride credit using the code “LVNYE” from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. Jan. 1, company spokeswoman Dawn Britt said. The first 1,000 existing Lyft users can get a $5 discount by entering the code “EMXPLASWDNYE” from now through Dec. 31.

Lyft will also provide access to the Strip on Dec. 31 via a pickup and drop-off point at the Fashion Show Mall from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

New Uber users can get a $15 credit by using the code “LVNYE17,” company spokeswoman Maui Cheska-Orozco said. Uber will also have designated pickup and drop-off areas at the SLS, Mandalay Bay and Linq hotel-casinos.

Lyft partnered with Las Vegas police and Uber joined with Mothers Against Drunk Driving in asking people not to get behind the wheel while impaired.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.