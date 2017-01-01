Las Vegas Strip swept clean within hours of New Year’s celebration

Several tons of tossed bottles, cups, food, paper and various garbage piled on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve. A few hours into New Year’s Day, it was gone.

An estimated 330,000 people came to party in Las Vegas for New Year’s, many of whom chose the Strip as their weekend playground. But when the last firework boomed over the city shortly after midnight, the Clark County Department of Public Works got to work.

Between 80 and 90 employees worked in a street-sweeping cleanup crew to tidy up Las Vegas Boulevard and nearby streets after New Year’s celebrations Sunday morning.

Their leader, Don Ficklin, brought up the rear in a white pickup truck. He tailed the sweepers as they whisked away debris on Las Vegas Boulevard between Mandalay Bay Road and Sahara Avenue. He estimated they’d get 99 percent of street rubbish on their sweep. The job was complete by 3 a.m., not even two hours after they began. Typical sweeps take three hours.

“It’s almost like the party never happened,” Ficklin said.

It’s an important job, the maintenance supervisor said Sunday morning, and a job Strip patrons may regard an afterthought.

“You go to dinner, you order a meal, do you really consider the guy washing the dishes?” he said.

Yet somebody needs to wash the dishes, or in Ficklin’s case, sweep the streets. And it’s a job he enjoys, as he said he’s worked with the New Year’s cleanup crew for 19 of the last 20 years.

It’s rewarding to collaborate as a team, he said, even at the cost of working a holiday.

County spokesman Dan Kulin said there were 26 street sweepers on the Strip Sunday morning — half with Clark County and half with the Nevada Department of Transportation. They worked to clean up an estimated 12 to 15 tons of litter off the Strip. Kulin said the effort would cost Public Works between $135,000 and $180,000.

Ficklin’s county crew were a veteran bunch, he said. He watched as they circled and weaved their way up northbound Las Vegas Boulevard and its surrounding streets, leaving behind trails of water.

He rarely needed to direct, only leaving his pickup a few times. He said he’s proud of the work the crew does, half-jokingly comparing them to the “A-Team,” noting their ability to work in sync.

“I’d put my guys and my girls up against anybody,” Ficklin said.

Other authorities worked late to ensure celebrations ran smoothly.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested about 18 people on the Strip and two people on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas as of 2:40 a.m., according to its public information office. Most of the arrests were for minor crimes, such as disorderly conduct. The Clark County Fire Department helped 27 people on the Strip with 26 of them going to the hospital as of 1:15 a.m. Nobody had life-threatening injuries, spokesman Erik Pappa said.

In addition to the arrests, Metro officers blocked vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the sweepers swept. They didn’t stop everybody, however, as a handful of pedestrians tried crossing in front of the sweepers, briefly slowing the job. Ficklin, 56, said the disruptive ones are outliers.

“Sometimes you’re the hero,” he said. “Most people just ignore us.”

Most did, but several stood on the Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk, pulled out their phones and snapped pictures. Others smiled and waved. A Metro officer held up her phone toward Ficklin’s truck.

“Even the cops love us,” he chuckled.

As the group approached the end of its sweep at Sahara, Ficklin slowed his pickup to a stop and rolled down the window. A worker from an adjacent truck walked to the door.

“Damn good job, Don,” he told Ficklin. “Happy New Year.”

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.