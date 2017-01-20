This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

WeAreTreo

WeAreTreo — the California DJ-surfer trio of Ace Future, Spencer Regan and Trevor Shawn — will put on a show Saturday at Jewel Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men.

Brillz

Intrigue Nightclub features DJ Brillz on stage Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 for men and $20 for women.

AVN Awards after-party

On Saturday, Rachel Roxxx, Monique Alexander and Phoenix Marie will host the AVN Awards after-party at Light Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men.

Jane Lee Hooker

Jane Lee Hooker, a five-woman blues-rock band from New York, will perform Thursday at The Yard at Topgolf. Joining Jane Lee Hooker will be the Bluebonnets, fronted by Kathy Valentine, ex-bassist for the Go-Go’s. The free show starts at 7 p.m..

Getter

Check out beats by DJ and music producer Getter on Wednesday at Surrender Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Encore. General admission starts at $20 for women and $30 for men.