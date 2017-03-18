5 shows to see this week

10,000 Maniacs

Mary Ramsey carries the classic rocker’s “new guy” burden. She first became the singer for 10,000 Maniacs in 1995 after Natalie Merchant left and has held the job continuously for 10 years. Ramsey also adds violin to mellow favorites such as “These Are Days” and “Like the Weather” at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cannery. Tickets are $38.10 to $43.55; call 800-745-3000.

Neil Sedaka

Neil Sedaka, who turned 78 this week, has been one of Las Vegas’ lower-profile headliners for more than half those years, since he was the Carpenters’ opening act in 1974. He brings the Brill Building sound back to The Orleans at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $76.25 to $98.05; call 800-745-3000.

‘The Everly Brothers Experience’

Let’s hope they get along better. But at least the sibling part is authentic: Dylan and Zachary Zmed, sons of “Grease 2” star Adrian Zmed, re-create the magic harmonies of Phil and Don in a tribute band sometimes known as the Bird Dogs, but billed as “The Everly Brothers Experience” at the Suncoast. Tickets are $17.39 to $43.55 for shows at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; call 800-745-3000.

Umphrey’s McGee

Jam bands often have trouble translating their live magic into studio albums. But Umphrey’s McGee closed the distance with “Zonkey,” an album capturing their live flair for mash-ups: “Strangletage,” for instance, blends the Beastie Boys and Ted Nugent, and who could resist that? See them with Spafford at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35 to $50; call 702-862-2695.

Marty Allen’s 95th birthday

Everybody now: One, two, three … “Hello dere!” Marty Allen, the frizzy-haired comedian who is perhaps Las Vegas’ favorite local, turns 95 on Thursday. The South Point is having a party that promises a show and “lots of surprises” starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25; call 702-797-8055.