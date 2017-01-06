5 shows to watch this weekend

‘Taboo’

In 1814, James Keziah Delaney (Tom Hardy) returns from Africa to London to inherit the remains of his father’s shipping empire in “Taboo” (10 p.m. Tuesday, FX).

‘My Kitchen Rules’

Andrew Dice Clay is among the celebrities competing in the cooking contest “My Kitchen Rules” (9 p.m. Thursday, Fox).

‘Big Fan’

Celebrities meet some of their most enthusiastic fans, who compete to answer trivia questions about that celebrity, in “Big Fan” (10 p.m. Monday, ABC), executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel.

‘Emerald City’

Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona) is transported to a mystical land governed by a dictator (Vincent D’Onofrio) in the “Wizard of Oz” update “Emerald City” (9 p.m. Friday, NBC).

‘Carousel’

Celebrate the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein with “Carousel: A 60th Anniversary Event.” See it at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Colonnade, The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.