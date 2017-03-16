Las Vegas prepares for perfect storm of St. Patrick’s Day, March Madness and spring break

Fun places for each component of a wet weekend in Las Vegas:

St. Patrick's Day

■ The O'Sheas Bloq Party starts at noon Friday with a parade along The Linq Promenade and continues well past sunset, when you can see the High Roller observation wheel and the Linq Promenade's dancing fountain all lit up in green.

■ The Fremont Street Experience party starts at 11 a.m., with live bands on three stages. (If you can't make it Friday, some of the Irish bands stick around through Sunday). The Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association march starts outside the Golden Gate at noon and ends up at a Third Street block party outside the Downtown Grand. The Plaza will feature green fireworks at 10 p.m.

■ Friday and Saturday bring the Celtic Feis back to New York-New York with Irish bands on the Brooklyn Bridge from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday; admission starts at $10 for those 21 and older.

Spring Break parties

■ KXMB-FM, 94.1, throws its "Spring Fling" in the outdoor pool area at Red Rock Resort, with OneRepublic, Gavin DeGraw and Andy Grammer playing live starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $43 before taxes and fees.

■ Rehab Beach Club at the Hard Rock Hotel heads into its second weekend by combining spring break with a St. Patrick's Day party Friday. Pop singer Lexy Panterra performs Saturday.

■ Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas heats up the EDM waters with Nicky Romero on Friday, David Guetta on Saturday and Skrillex on Sunday.

■ DJ E-Rock and Tropic Beauty help combine "Brackets & Bikinis" at Mandalay Bay's Daylight Beach Club on Saturday.

NCAA 'March Madness'

■ Treasure Island offers free admission to its second-floor ballroom viewing party, fortified with cash bar, concessions and satellite betting stations.

■ More than 50 bars in the PT's Entertainment Group will offer "Three Point Drink Specials" during the games, with $3 Bud Light pints, $4 Corona bottles and $4 Talero shots. Happy-hour prices remain in place from 5 to 7 p.m.

■ At the Tropicana's theater and lounge, $50 (or $80 for two days) buys you all the beer and wine you can swill.

■ The South Point Ballroom dangles the powerful bait of "free chair massages" along with the usual food and drink specials, including $16 Budweiser buckets and $25 pitchers of bloody marys or margaritas.

■ Work off at least a few of those calories between games with the high-tech driving range at Topgolf. A $50 package Thursday through Saturday includes a six-beer bucket, taco plate and T-shirt.