Performers are getting ready for Cirque du Soleil’s “One Night for One Drop” benefit Friday inside Zumanity Theatre at New York-New York on the Strip in Las Vegas.

The show, now in its fifth year, raises money for the One Drop Foundation started by Cirque’s co-founder Guy Laliberte for advocacy, education and micro-loans related to global water issues.

The four previous performances of “One Drop” have raised about $25 million. For tickets and more information, go to onenight.onedrop.org