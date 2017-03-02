South African rugby team fto see International version of ‘Defending the Cavemen’

South Africans bring two things to Las Vegas this weekend: rugby, and an anthropological look at the battle of the sexes.
No overlap there, right?
Not so fast. Tim Plewman says South Africa’s international rugby team, the Springbok Sevens, has asked to attend his one-time performance of “Defending the Caveman” while in town for the USA Sevens tournament at Sam Boyd Stadium.
Plewman is making the long flight to celebrate 10 years of “Caveman” in Las Vegas. Producers plan a series of international versions of the one-man comic play, usually performed here by Kevin Burke. Plewman’s 6 p.m. Friday show at the D Las Vegas will be followed by a Mexican actor in May, a German in October and Cuban and British versions at some point.
Plewman has been doing “Caveman” since 1997. He was the first person outside the United States to perform Rob Becker’s work and the first to rewrite it to address cultural differences. Friday also marks the first time a Las Vegas version has run a full two hours; Burke trims it to 75 minutes or less.
