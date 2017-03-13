Posted 

The Who signs on for residency at Caesars’ Colosseum

The Who signs on for residency at Caesars’ Colosseum

8162612_web1_whoreview_052916bl_181_8162612.jpg
Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who perform at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace, May 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By MIKE WEATHERFORD
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Who found it hard to say goodbye to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace after its U.S. tour ended there last May. The iconic British rockers have signed on for a Colosseum residency, with the first six shows July 29 through Aug. 11.

Tickets are $76 to $501 and go on sale at noon Friday for shows July 29 and Aug. 1, 4, 7, 9 and 11.

Last year’s show was part of a nuanced farewell, billed as “the band’s final shows in many of the tour cities.”

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey still front the band that worked Las Vegas into its 50-year history several times since 1996. In June 2002, bassist John Entwistle died at the Hard Rock Hotel the day before the band was to launch a tour at the hotel’s venue.

“I think a lot of us are returning not to our life roots but to our old processes, partly because they allow us to exercise our old powers,” Townshend told the Review-Journal in 2006.

“We do die, of course, but we seem to be living a very long time.”

 