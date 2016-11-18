This week’s 5 best bets for Vegas entertainment

Il Divo

No need to wait for Andrea Bocelli’s annual visit for a holiday warm-up of arias and popular tunes that some (but not anyone here) like to call “popera.” The four dashing gents of Il Divo seem like they’re shooting for a Las Vegas residency by adding eight scantily clad dancers to their latest tour. See them, all 12 of them, at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $74 to $164; call 702-944-3200.

Gino Vannelli

In his big-hair and chest-hair-on-display ’70s heyday, the blue-eyed Canadian soul man could have been a Las Vegas regular with hits such as “I Just Wanna Stop.” But Gino Vannelli became a cult favorite instead, opting out of what he called “some kind of parody.” He brings his grown-up sex appeal to the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $24 to $64; call 800-745-3000.

TruTV ‘Impractical Jokers’ Tour

How do those “Impractical Jokers” work their magic without us, the unwitting foils unaware of their hidden-camera and microphone antics? The real secret is the TruTV gang used to be an improv troupe, The Tenderloins, so they’re pretty much at home on a live stage. See them at 8 p.m. Friday in the Ka Theatre at MGM Grand. Tickets are $43.59 to $76.29; call 800-745-3000.

Wayne Brady

You’re sewing on your giant mouse costume thinking, “Wayne Brady’s been hosting ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ so long, it makes sense he’d get booked in Vegas.” Sit down right now: Brady’s been doing his improv-based comedy on the Strip since at least 2004, five years before the “Deal.” He’s back at 10 p.m. Friday at The Mirage. Tickets are $43.59 to $65.39; call 702-792-7777.

Jay Leno with Sal Valentinetti

Jay Leno almost always adheres to the old-Vegas tradition of having an opening act, even if said opening act is usually not billed or advertised. But if you watched “America’s Got Talent” this season and thought that crooner Sal Valentinetti seemed like a natural for Las Vegas? Leno must agree. See Valentinetti before Leno’s stand-up at 10 p.m. Saturday at The Mirage. Tickets are $65.39 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.