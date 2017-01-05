‘Charmed’ reboot in the works — VIDEO

LOS ANGELES — The CW is looking to bring back “Charmed.”

The network is developing a revival of the original series that hails from “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Urman, Variety has learned.

“Charmed” ran for eight seasons on the WB (now the CW) from 1998 to 2006. The series starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Rose McGowan as three sisters, known as the Charmed Ones, who use their witchcraft to fight off forces of evil. The show was produced by Aaron Spelling.

CW has not released much info on the new take of “Charmed,” other than it being a re-imagining of the original TV series set in 1976.

Urman is penning the project with writing duo Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who work with her on “Jane the Virgin.” Urman, O’Toole, and Rardin will serve as executive producers, along with Ben Silverman of Propagate Content and Brad Silberling, who will also serve as director. CBS Television Studios is behind the “Charmed” revival, which at this point, has received a script order commitment.

“Charmed” is one of many reboots coming to TV, and is not the first revival series to come to the CW. The network is currently developing a reboot of “The Lost Boys,” and last season was developing a series based on “The Notebook.” This fall, a modern-day show based on the film “Frequency” debuted on the CW, but the new series did not garner a large enough audience to receive an additional back-order, and likely won’t return next season.

Urman, O’Toole and Rardin are all repped by UTA.