Here’s what’s coming to Hulu and Amazon in January 2017

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Hulu and Amazon Dec. 30-Jan. 5:

FRIDAY

“Last Weekend” (Hulu)

“Zoolander 2” (Hulu)

SATURDAY

“Venture Bros: Complete Season 6” (Hulu)

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” (Hulu and Amazon)

“Spiderman 3” (Hulu)

SUNDAY

“Chowder: Complete Seasons 1-3” (Hulu)

“The Powerpuff Girls (Classic): Complete Seasons 1-6” (Hulu)

“Wasted: Complete Season 1” (Hulu)

“Across the Universe” (Hulu and Amazon)

“Amelie” (Hulu)

“The Amityville Horror” (Hulu)

“Annie Hall” (Hulu)

“Baby Boom” (Hulu)

“Bad Girls from Mars” (Hulu)

“Beverly Hills Cop 2” (Hulu)

“Beverly Hills Cop 3” (Hulu)

“Beverly Hills Vamp” (Hulu)

“Black Sheep” (Hulu)

“Blaze You Out” (Hulu)

“Blow Away” (Hulu)

“Blue Hill Avenue” (Hulu)

“Boxcar Bertha” (Hulu)

“The Brady Bunch Movie” (Hulu)

“The Burbs” (Hulu)

“Bug” (Hulu)

“Cold War” (Hulu)

“Craig Ferguson: Does This Need to be Said?” (Hulu)

‘Cruel Intentions” (Hulu)

“Curse of the Starving Class” (Hulu)

“Deadly Blessing” (Hulu)

“Dracula 3000” (Hulu)

“Duma” (Hulu)

“The Eternal” (Hulu)

“Explorers” (Hulu)

“Extreme Justice” (Hulu)

“Eyes of an Angel” (Hulu)

“Footloose” (Hulu)

“Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness” (Hulu)

“Happily N’Ever After” (Hulu)

“Happily N’Ever After 2” (Hulu)

“Jackass Number Two” (Hulu)

“Jackass: The Movie” (Hulu)

“Jeepers Creepers 2” (Hulu)

“Jesus’ Son” (Hulu)

“King Kong” (Hulu)

“Leaving Las Vegas” (Hulu)

“Lethal Weapon” (Hulu)

“Lethal Weapon 2” (Hulu)

“Lethal Weapon 3” (Hulu)

“Lethal Weapon 4” (Hulu)

“The Long Riders” (Hulu)

“Man in the Moon” (Hulu)

‘Mission: Impossible” (Hulu)

“Mutant Species” (Hulu)

“Norm of the North” (Hulu and Amazon)

“Open Season” (Hulu)

“The Piano” (Hulu)

“Primal Fear” (Hulu)

“Promised Land” (Hulu)

“The Relic” (Hulu)

“Runaway Bride” (Hulu)

“Senorita Justice” (Hulu)

“Shooters” (Hulu)

“Silent Tongue” (Hulu)

“Six Weeks” (Hulu)

“Sleepy Hollow” (Hulu)

“South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” (Hulu)

“Split Image” (Hulu)

“The Spy Next Door” (Hulu)

“Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift” (Hulu)

“Stephen King’s Silver Bullet” (Hulu)

“Teresa’s Tattoo” (Hulu)

‘Trading Places” (Hulu)

“Transporter 3” (Hulu)

“Trekkies” (Hulu)

“Trekkies 2” (Hulu)

“Trucks” (Hulu)

“The Untouchables” (Hulu)

“Vanilla Sky” (Hulu)

“A Very Brady Sequel” (Hulu)

“War Games” (Hulu)

“What’s Cooking?” (Hulu)

“Witness” (Hulu)

“American History X” (Amazon)

“Are We Done Yet” (Amazon)

“Are We There Yet” (Amazon)

“Blood Diamond” (Amazon)

“Happy Feet” (Amazon)

“Hellboy” (Amazon)

“Maid in Manhattan” (Amazon)

“Radio” (Amazon)

“Rent” (Amazon)

“Stardust” (Amazon)

“13 Hours: Secret soldiers of Benghazi” (Amazon)

MONDAY

“Beyond: Complete Season 1” (Hulu)

TUESDAY

“It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11” (Hulu)

“She’s All That” (Amazon)