Posted 

Opa! Greek festival pleases palates in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Opa! Greek festival pleases palates in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-greekfest-sep19-16004_7037850.jpg
Lamb chops are grilled during the 44th Annual Greek Food Festival at St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Opa! Greek festival pleases palates in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-greekfest-sep19-16012_7037850.jpg
Nick Fields shaves gyro meat at the gyro booth during the 44th Annual Greek Food Festival at St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Opa! Greek festival pleases palates in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-greekfest-sep19-16002_7037850.jpg
Nick Fields shaves gyro meat at the gyro booth during the 44th Annual Greek Food Festival at St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Opa! Greek festival pleases palates in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-greekfest-sep19-16008_7037850.jpg
Members of Ethos Ellas perform during the 44th Annual Greek Food Festival at St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Opa! Greek festival pleases palates in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-greekfest-sep19-16009_7037850.jpg
Braxtyn Romano, 7, rides the Extreme Air Jumper during the 44th Annual Greek Food Festival at St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Opa! Greek festival pleases palates in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-greekfest-sep19-16001_7037850.jpg
Anthony Kunard prepares gyro plates at the gyro booth during the 44th Annual Greek Food Festival at St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Opa! Greek festival pleases palates in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-greekfest-sep19-16003_7037850.jpg
Attendees eat greek food during the 44th Annual Greek Food Festival at St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Opa! Greek festival pleases palates in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-greekfest-sep19-16005_7037850.jpg
Nick Kelesis grills lamb chops during the 44th Annual Greek Food Festival at St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Opa! Greek festival pleases palates in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-greekfest-sep19-16006_7037850.jpg
Children run past the stage area during the 44th Annual Greek Food Festival at St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

Opa! Greek festival pleases palates in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-greekfest-sep19-16007_7037850.jpg
Attendees tour the church during the 44th Annual Greek Food Festival at St. John Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @rookie__rae

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The 44th Annual Greek Food Festival, hosted by St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas, served up baklava, spanakopita and more authentic Greek cuisine during its three-day run, which ended Sunday. Festival visitors not only got to savor Greek food, but they had the opportunity to dance and listen to traditional live music.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...