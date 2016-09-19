Opa! Greek festival pleases palates in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The 44th Annual Greek Food Festival, hosted by St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Las Vegas, served up baklava, spanakopita and more authentic Greek cuisine during its three-day run, which ended Sunday. Festival visitors not only got to savor Greek food, but they had the opportunity to dance and listen to traditional live music.

