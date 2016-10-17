Open enrollment period for Nevada’s Obamacare exchange begins Nov. 1

Open enrollment for 2017 health insurance plans through Nevada’s Affordable Care Act exchange begins Nov. 1.

Nevadans shopping for new insurance plans through the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange have until Jan. 31 to enroll in their selected plans. The online exchange, which uses healthcare.gov to enroll Nevadans, allows users to compare plans and identify available tax credits and subsidies.

An open enrollment kickoff event will be held 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at Cashman Center in Las Vegas. A separate event will be held in Reno.

“There are various in-person assistance and online options for budget-appropriate and customized health insurance plans, and our kickoff events are great opportunities for residents to ‘get connected’ with a licensed enrollment professional,” Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, said in a news release.

The exchange, which was established in 2011 and has been operational since 2013, enrolled more than 88,000 people during its 2016 open enrollment period.

Nevadans call learn more about the exchange by calling 1-855-768-5465 or visiting nevadahealthlink.com.

Contact Pashtana Usufzy at pusufzy@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @pashtana_u on Twitter.