Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccinations at Touro University clinic

By BLAKE APGAR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Southern Nevada Health District announced a new partnership Tuesday with Touro University Nevada to provide immunizations to the public at a health clinic on the school’s campus.

Children who qualify for the federal Vaccines for Children program may receive free vaccinations. Prices vary for adults, but the district charges a $20 administrative fee for the first vaccine and $8 for each one after that.

The clinic is on the Touro University Nevada campus in Henderson, 874 American Pacific Drive. It will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.

