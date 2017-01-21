Joel, Victoria Osteen plan program of ‘Hope’ on Friday at T-Mobile Arena

Joel Osteen travels the country, and in his travels — and through his books, TV and radio shows, and social media — he can gauge pretty reliably what’s on his audience’s minds.

What’s he sensing these days? “There’s a lot of negativity in the world,” he said in a recent phone interview.

But, he added, “our message is a message of hope and life and how you can overcome, and I think people respond to that message.”

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Osteen will bring his message to Las Vegas in “A Night of Hope,” a program of worship and celebration at T-Mobile Arena.

Osteen and his wife, Victoria, are pastors of Lakewood Church in Houston, America’s largest church. Joel Osteen has written several best-sellers, including his latest, “Think Better, Live Better: A Victorious Life Begins in Your Mind.” His Joel Osteen Radio show can be heard on SiriusXM Channel 128. And, his weekly TV programs are watched by millions in the United States and around the world.

Yet, Osteen’s ministry came unexpectedly. He became pastor of the church only after the death of his father, John Osteen, in 1999. Before that, Osteen worked for 17 years behind the scenes in production of his father’s telecasts.

Osteen said he was nervous about succeeding his father. But Osteen considers his ability to pastor the 52,000-member church as an example of “how God gives you grace and strength for each occasion.”

Even now, he said, “part of our message is, God puts things in you you don’t know you have.”

Critics call Osteen’s theology a dressed-up take on prosperity gospel — the notion that worship can lead to success or financial reward — and criticize his brand of religion for being heavier on feel-good emotion than traditional Christianity.

Osteen disagreed with both assertions, and said his core message is simply that God cares for us and empowers us to overcome obstacles and to succeed.

Osteen said it’s the same message his father conveyed to congregants, albeit expressed in a different way.

“My dad was more of a traditional pastor,” who would, for example, preach sermons centered around books of the Bible, Osteen noted. “I felt my gift was more, ‘Let me talk to you about how to live a Christian life, how you forgive.’

“I think it’s the same message, but it’s in a different package. I like talking to a broader audience, not just talking about doctrine but talking about how to live a life of victory.”

Osteen is gratified that his ministry has connected with “people from all different backgrounds, and a lot of different people who are not from any kind of faith. They were not raised like me.

“I’m not hellfire and brimstone. I’m not telling people, ‘You’re lousy and you’re rotten’ and all of that. I tell them my approach is, when they come through the doors, I want to tell them that you can become a better father, you can break that addiction, you can let go of past mistakes and accomplish your dreams.”

Life can be difficult enough, Osteen said. “When they come to a meeting or read my books or watch (on TV), I want to do something to lift them higher, give them some kind of hope.”

Osteen eschews labels, including “evangelical,” because they often carry political baggage. He called last year’s presidential campaign “rough, and I think people are ready to move past it again. I think that’s how it kind of plays out in our message of peace, respect and belief, that good things are up ahead.”

“We’ve all gone through tough times as a nation,” he said. “But I think we can rise above some of the things that pulled us apart.”

His hope for those who attend the Las Vegas event is that “they go away inspired in their faith, letting go of old mistakes and disappointment and just starting fresh and new.”

Read more from John Przybys at reviewjournal.com. Contact him at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com and follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.