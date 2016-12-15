Vegas Stripped: Vegas artist inspired by life and death — VIDEO

Artist Kim Johnson’s work may seem dark at times, but only because it is her way to face the mortality that binds us all.

Not restricted to any one medium, she dabbles in assemblage, painting, and drawing.

“I’m really fascinated with the sort of idea of the abyss or the unknown. And approaching that cliff and looking over it,” Johnson said. “My work, it will feel ominous or dark, but really that’s just me facing the mystery of life.”

You can see her work on her website: strangedaysandstardust.com

