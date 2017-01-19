1 dead, 4 hospitalized after fire guts apartment in central Las Vegas Valley

One person is dead and four people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in the central Las Vegas Valley early Thursday morning.

Firefighters with Las Vegas Fire Department quickly doused the fire on Lake Mead Boulevard near H Street, but not before the fire gutted the small, one-story unit at 833 W. Lake Mead Blvd., public information officer Tim Szymanski said. When crews entered the unit, they found a body.

Living inside the unit was a family of five, Szymanski said. Two teenagers escaped the unit from a back window; the father was taken to the hospital for smoke and burn injuries. Firefighters pulled a young girl from the burning apartment. She is “very critical,” he said.

Szymanski said he had no indication of age of the person who died.

As of 2:45 a.m., crews were waiting for homicide detectives and the coroner to arrive, which Szymanski said was typical for fatal fires. He estimated it might take some time as Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were investigating a nearby double homicide at H Street and West Washington Avenue.

The fire’s cause wasn’t immediately known. Damage to the unit was estimated at $35,000.

