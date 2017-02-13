2 die in fiery crash at SpeedVegas racetrack

Two men died after a car crash and fire Sunday at the SpeedVegas racetrack, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The car’s driver, a male customer in his 30s, and an instructor, a male in his 50s who was in the passenger seat, were killed in the crash Sunday afternoon, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Steve Summers said.

The driver lost control of the car, a white Lamborghini, and spun out. The car crashed into a barrier wall and burst into flames.

On its website, SpeedVegas says its driving experiences let people bring “your driving fantasies to life on the longest and fastest racetrack in Las Vegas.” SpeedVegas lets customers drive exotic cars including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Corvettes; participants must wear helmets as they navigate the 1.5 mile Formula One-inspired racetrack.

The site said the track includes sweeping and banked turns, an elevation change and a straightaway.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate. It has been classified as an industrial accident.

In a statement, SpeedVegas CEO and co-founder Aaron Fessler confirmed the deaths and said the track is cooperating with authorities.

“We are devastated by this tragic event and extend our heartfelt sympathy to the families and to our SpeedVegas team members who have lost a beloved colleague,” Fessler said.

The Clark County Coroner will release the dead men’s names will after their next of kin has been notified.

