Armed man holed up in east Las Vegas trailer park

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade in the east valley where a man is armed with a handgun Saturday night.

About 6 p.m. Metro officers responded to the Valley Vista mobile home park at 3001 Cabana Drive near East Desert Inn Road and East Vegas Valley Drive for reports of a man who pistol-whipped his neighbor, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The man has barricaded himself in his trailer and he is armed with a handgun, Rogers said. The man has refused to exit the trailer for more than an hour.

Metro’s SWAT team is en route. It is unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

