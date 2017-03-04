1 person injured, 13 displaced after house fire in east Las Vegas Valley

One person was injured and 13 were displaced following a house fire in the east valley Friday afternoon.

The Clark County Fire Department was called at about 3:15 p.m. to go to the scene at 5175 Hayward Ave., near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, department spokesman Jeff Buchanan said.

Upon arrival, crews reported a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes, Buchanan said.

One person was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries. Four adults and nine children were displaced in result of the fire. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is assisting those displaced.

The fire is under investigation, and damages have not yet been estimated, he said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.