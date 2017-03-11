1 taken to UMC with burns after east Las Vegas apartment fire

One person was taken to University Medical Center with burns after an east valley apartment fire Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews responded about 5 p.m. to the blaze at the 3839 E. Charleston Blvd. apartment, just west of Lamb Boulevard, according to fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy flames and smoke from the one-story unit.

One person with burns was treated on the scene, then taken to the hospital. It was unclear what condition the person was in as of 5:40 p.m.

Neither a cause nor a damage estimate had been determined as of 5:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

