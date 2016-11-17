Two dogs die in mobile home fire near Nellis base

Multiple fire agencies were called to a mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon near Nellis Air Force Base.

Firefighters responded to a report of a high-level fire at about 3 p.m. at 6023 E. Carey Ave., the Clark County Fire Department said in a statement. At the request of the Clark County Fire Department, North Las Vegas Fire and Las Vegas Fire department also responded.

The family escaped safely with no injuries but lost two dogs to the fire, according to the county fire department.

Responding firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from a double-wide mobile home, said Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan. Crews put out the fire shortly after 3:10 p.m.

Its cause is under investigation, Buchanan said. No damage estimates were immediately available.

