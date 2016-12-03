2 dogs die in Henderson house fire

Two dogs died of smoke inhalation and three people were displaced after a Henderson house fire Friday morning.

The Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on the 2300 block of Silver Crew Pass, near Eastern Avenue and Sunridge Heights Parkway, about 11 a.m., department spokeswoman Kathleeen Richards said.

No one was home when the fire started. A neighbor called police after noticing smoke and flames coming from a bedroom window.

Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy flames coming from the front of the single-story home. Crews quickly knocked down the fire, Richards said.

Two dogs that were inside the home died of smoke inhalation. There were no injuries to bystanders or firefighters.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. The total estimated loss is $70,000.

