Henderson City Council adopts resolution to establish special revenue fund more officers

The Henderson City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday to establish a special revenue fund for the Clark County Crime Prevention Act of 2016.

The act, which passed in November, authorized the County Commission to increase the sales tax rate by 0.1 of a percentage point to fund more police officers. The tax is expected to raise about $39 million annually.

The Henderson Police Department will receive $4.2 million, or just more than $1 million each quarter, to hire 26 police officers and fund equipment and vehicles in July.

