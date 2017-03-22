Henderson City Council declares March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day

Henderson City Council on Tuesday declared March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day in recognition of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who served the nation from 1962 to 1973 during the Vietnam War.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1076 president Neil Johnson and few other members received the proclamation. The chapter was incorporated in 2013 to serve Henderson veterans.

“We didn’t receive such a fair welcome home from the country during our time in the service, so it’s very heartwarming to get this support from a local government entity,” chapter member Bob Lough said.

This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the initial deployment of combat troops in Vietnam. More than 3 million Americans served during the Vietnam War, with more than 58,000 who gave their lives, according to the proclamation.

