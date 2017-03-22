Henderson City Council OKs $1.1M contract for construction of shared-use path

The Henderson City Council unanimously approved a $1.1 million contract Tuesday with Wadley Construction Inc. for the construction of a shared-use path.

The contract is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $1.3 million Boulder Highway Trail Enhancement Project, which focuses on completing portions of an existing trail that runs along Boulder Highway from Wagon Wheel Drive to Racetrack Road.

“The accessibility of our trail will make it easier for people to walk or ride their bikes to places along the trail’s route, thereby reducing car and truck emissions,” city spokeswoman Kim Becker said. “We’ll be installing lighting — the trail isn’t completely lit now — completing landscaping along the west side to Magic Way and ensuring connectivity to new bus stops at Equestrian and Magic Way.”

Construction for the project, which dates back to April 2013, also includes installing a multi-use asphalt trail, landscape irrigation, landscaping and storm drain modifications.

Concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, concrete bus stops and concrete Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramps are also planned.

The majority of the funding is from the Transportation Department, which is providing Federal Transportation Alternatives funding. Additional funding includes Congestion Mitigation Air Quality, a federal program providing funding to state transportation agencies for projects that improve air quality.

Construction activity could start as early as May and would take up to 300 days, Becker said.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.