Henderson Historical Society discusses city’s past

With almost 65 years as an incorporated city, Henderson is fairly new and many of its first inhabitants are around to tell its tales.

As a way to collect and preserve its history, as told through the eyes of its residents, a group of longtime locals created the Henderson Historical Society.

“Where else can you go and find people who know the entire history of the city?” said Janet Dobry, a board member with the organization. “Not just that. They helped create that history.”

Fellow board member Rick Watson added when looking toward the future, it’s important to know the past.

“It’s hard to participate in our democracy if you don’t have a good sense of history,” Watson said.

The society also wants to educate the public about the city. Its next event, which looks at some of the local street and building names, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at College of Southern Nevada, 700 College Drive.

The idea for the group was started by Lou La Porta, one of the first Henderson city councilmen. People kept asking La Porta to write a book about the city’s history.

“A book represents the memories of one person,” Watson said. “A historical society is a living organization that goes on and on.”

Instead, they formed a group composed of historians and locals who grew up in the area.

The first event the nonprofit put on was at the Gibson Library and attracted a variety of longtime Henderson residents who had newspaper clippings and stories to share.

The group decided to continue having a regular lecture series.

“One theme our group revolves around is the Henderson Speaks (series),” Watson said.

Throughout the year, the organization brings in local historians and former city officials to talk about a selection of topics, from the role industrial plants played on Henderson’s creation to water usage in the Mojave Desert.

The group has announced its topic lineup for 2017, including the 70th anniversary of St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s Rose de Lima campus and how Green Valley came to be.

“We are going to have representatives from American Nevada (Company) to talk about how Green Valley developed, which was how the Henderson population started to explode,” Dobry said.

Its first event of the year, “Why is it named that?” was developed out of curiosity, Watson said.

“A lot of new people have moved into to town since the ‘90s,” he said. “They want to know why certain streets or schools have their names.”

He added it’s a good introduction to Henderson history.

Beyond lectures, the group has collected oral histories — video recordings and transcripts are available at Henderson Libraries — as well as participated in city-sponsored events such as parades.

Watson said the group is trying to attract younger crowds, which has about 100 registered members.

“It’s not just for old people,” Watson said.

While the group has spent time talking about older areas of town, such as Water Street, Watson said it’s important for the group to start collecting the history of the formation of other areas such as Green Valley, Anthem and Seven Hills.

Dobry has been in Henderson 25 years and has lived through more of the recent developments, which are also part of the city’s history.

“We are trying to collect more of those stories,” she added. “It paints the complete picture of our history.”

For more information, visit hendersonhistoricalsociety.org.

To reach Henderson View reporter Michael Lyle, email mlyle@viewnews.com or call 702-387-5201. Find him on Twitter: @mjlyle.