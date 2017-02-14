Posted 

Henderson man maintains collection of vintage bikes

Henry Schmidt who has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years, talks to a reporter in his garage in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Henry Schmidt who has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years, sits on one of his bikes in his garage in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Henry Schmidt who has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years, talks to a reporter in his garage in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A row of classic bikes belonging to Henry Schmidt line the wall of his garage in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A speed and distance dial on a vintage Columbia bicycle belonging to Henry Schmidt in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Henry Schmidt adjusts a bicycle in his garage in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Classic bicycles belonging to Henry Schmidt in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A bicycle wheel hangs from the ceiling of Henry Schmidt's garage in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Henry Schmidt points to one of his bikes in his garage in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A Columbia police cruiser belonging to Henry Schmidt in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A decorative die shaped valve cap sits on a vintage Columbia bicycle belonging to Henry Schmidt in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A price tag hangs from the handlebars of a vintage Schwinn bicycle belonging to Henry Schmidt in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The sticker on a vintage Hiawatha bicycle belonging to Henry Schmidt in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A small Snoopy figurine sits on the back of a bike belonging to Henry Schmidt in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A painted detail along the side of a vintage Columbia bicycle belonging to Henry Schmidt in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A decorative toy plane sits on the front of a vintage Columbia bicycle belonging to Henry Schmidt in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

The headlight on a vintage Columbia bicycle belonging to Henry Schmidt in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A vintage Columbia bicycle belonging to Henry Schmidt in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

belonging to Henry Schmidt in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Schmidt has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Henry Schmidt who has been collecting classic bicycles for over 30 years, sits on one of his bikes in his garage in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

By MICHAEL LYLE
VIEW STAFF WRITER

When someone sees one of the classic bicycles Henry Schmidt owns, it usually sparks conversation.

“I have this Army courier bike from the Korean War,” Schmidt said. “I had one guy from the Korean War era who remembered he used to get letters from home and the guy who delivered the letters would come on a bike like this. He almost started crying thinking about it.”

With nearly 40 bicycles from the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, Schmidt uses them to reminisce.

“It’s not a cheap hobby, but it’s history,” Schmidt said. “It was up to 50 at one point. Then, I started giving some away.”

His collection is so large, his PT Cruiser hardly fits in his garage.

“I have a hard time opening my door to get out of the car,” he said. “I also have bikes in the house.”

Becoming a bicycle aficionado just sort of happened for 75-year-old Schmidt, seeing how he wasn’t into bikes growing up. It wasn’t his fault, though. The cornfields of Illinois didn’t provide much of an opportunity.

His devotion to his hobby came much later in life, living in Southern California. He came across an antique store and a man who made bicycles for movies.

Something about an antique red and chrome Schwinn caught his eye. So he bought it.

Then he saw the replica of the Army courier bike and bought that, along with two more Schwinns.

A hobby — or a habit — was born.

“I get people who always say, ‘I used to have the same bike when I was younger,’” he said.

Schmidt’s daughter, Chritine Edwards, sometimes goes on rides with her father.

“I will take out a military bike and people will ask where I got it,” she said. “They are amazed when I just tell them it’s from my dad’s garage.”

Part of collecting these old bikes is also restoring them.

He often finds bikes that are in shambles and spends weeks putting them back together.

“The quickest it’s taken me is four days,” he said. “The longest is about a month.”

The most difficult task in restoration is finding parts compatible with older models. But he likes the challenge.

His children and grandchildren have been the main recipients of his collection, including the original red and chrome Schwinn that caught his eye.

For Edwards, it was a blue and white beach cruiser that she desired.

“He gave it to me as a Christmas present about two years ago,” she said. “He asks me if I want to sell it back to him and get another one, but I don’t. I love it.”

Edwards added she also enjoys hearing how her dad found it and the process of restoring it.

He’ll even take one of them for a spin every now and then, often down Water Street or a trail near his home.

“I’m not one of those guys with half-inch thick tires who wears pink spandex and goes on 50-mile bike rides,” Schmidt said. “I’d rather be going slow than fast. You can be a lot more social that way.”

To reach Henderson View reporter Michael Lyle, email mlyle@viewnews.com or call 702-387-5201. Find him on Twitter: @mjlyle.

 