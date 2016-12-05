Henderson Police Department hiring 30 to 50 officers

The Henderson Police Department plans to expand the number of police and correction officers to serve the city’s rapid population growth, department officials said.

The department is looking to hire between 30 and 50 new police and correction officers. Department spokeswoman Michelle French said 28 of the new hires would be paid through a recently approved sales tax initiative.

French added that personnel are needed all over the valley — not just Henderson — and that the goal in hiring so many new officers is to increase patrols in newly developed areas, such as Inspirada.

After a candidate passes the initial exam, he or she will be invited to take a physical exam and oral board exam in Las Vegas.

Recruitment information nights are planned for 6 p.m. Dec. 12 and Jan. 24 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St.

To apply, visit the Henderson Police employment page at joinhpd.com. The online applications will be accepted until 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 .

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.