1 man critically injured in fire in southeast Las Vegas condominium

One man is in critical condition after an overnight fire that’s being blamed on an electrical problem in an overhead bathroom fan.

Clark County Fire Department crews responded to the fire at 3624 Blackstone St., near South Pecos and East Desert Inn roads, around 11 p.m. Neighbors could smell smoke but were unsure of the source, according to a fire department news release.

When firefighters arrived in the area, crews discovered the fire burning through the roof of a condominium. There were fears the fire could possibly spread because of the proximity and closeness to other condos.

Clark County Animal Control also was called to assist. There were large dogs that needed to be restrained so crews could search the property.

The fire was contained to one unit and the damage was estimated at $300,000.