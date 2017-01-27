1 person dead after motorcycle-car crash in northwest Las Vegas

One person died after a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle shut down a major thoroughfare in the northwest valley Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the crash about 6:45 a.m. at the corner of North Rancho and North Torrey Pines drives, police said.

Speed appeared to be a factor in the collision of a blue sedan with a motorcycle, Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Two people were taken to University Medical Center, and one of them died, police said.

Rancho between Lone Mountain and Craig roads has reopened, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

