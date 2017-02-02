Cause of deadly Las Vegas apartment fire undetermined

The Las Vegas Fire Department was unable to determine the cause of a fire at a central valley apartment complex that killed an 8-year-old girl and her parents in January, the department said Thursday.

The fire appeared to be accidental, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said in a release.

Flames were shooting through a window when the Fire Department responded to the Westlake Apartments complex just before 1 a.m. Jan. 19. Resident Diana Bankston, 36, and her 8-year-old daughter, Kaysha Ray, died that day. Andrew Ray, 39, was found badly burned and suffering from smoke inhalation just outside of the apartment. He died several days later.

Two older daughters escaped by crawling out of a broken window.

The complex, on the corner of West Lake Mead Boulevard and H Street, failed its most recent annual fire inspection, according to records obtained Wednesday by the Review-Journal. The Fire Department attributed the May 2016 inspection failure to problems with bars on unit windows, rear exits chained shut and outdated fire alarm systems. At least 10 units, including the site of the deadly blaze, shared similar violations, the report said.

The complex failed an inspection for the same reasons in 2011.

State law requires a smoke alarm in every hotel or motel with at least six guest rooms and in every unit of apartment buildings with at least three units. Early news reports said that no smoke alarms were found in the apartment.

The Fire Department has said the fire started in the living room.

City of Las Vegas communications director David Riggleman said Wednesday that the Fire Department is working toward adopting a policy in which high-risk units would be inspected every year, but that would be a challenge since there are about 1,700 units that would be considered high risk.

“The total number of buildings (the Las Vegas Fire Department) would like to inspect regularly is 29,000,” he said in an email.

