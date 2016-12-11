Posted Updated 

Children of incarcerated in Las Vegas attend Christmas party

Volunteers sort gifts for nearly 200 children with an incarcerated parent during a Christmas party Saturday at Grapevine Fellowship in Las Vegas—an event with Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree. (Courtesy of Jessikah Voong/Prison Fellowship)

Children greet Santa and Mrs. Claus during a Prison Fellowship Angel Tree party Saturday at Grapevine Fellowship in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Jessikah Voong/Prison Fellowship)

More than 200 children received a gift on behalf of their incarcerated parent Saturday during a Prison Fellowship Angel Tree party at Grapevine Fellowship in Las Vegas.

Over 130 gifts for the event were donated by the family of a prisoner-turned-chaplain, the late Ed Welsh, whose presence the family is missing this first Christmas without him, according to Prison Fellowship.

The organization’s Angel Tree will reach nearly 300,000 children nationwide with gifts on behalf of their incarcerated parent this season, reminding the children they are loved and not forgotten, the organization said. Since 1982, more than 9 million children have been reached through Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree.

 