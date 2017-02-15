Children OK after school bus strikes pickup in central Las Vegas

A crash involving a school bus and a truck has lanes closed near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 6:20 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Students were on the bus when it crashed.

“Kids are all OK,” Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Traffic cameras show the school bus and truck in the intersection. Traffic is down to one lane on southbound Martin Luther King.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

