Posted 

Children OK after school bus strikes pickup in central Las Vegas

Children OK after school bus strikes pickup in central Las Vegas

web1_mlk_crash8_021517_7988082.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a crash between a school bus and a pickup at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children OK after school bus strikes pickup in central Las Vegas

web1_mlk_crash6_021517_7988082.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a crash between a school bus and a pickup at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children OK after school bus strikes pickup in central Las Vegas

web1_mlk_crash2_021517_7988082.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a crash between a school bus and a pickup at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children OK after school bus strikes pickup in central Las Vegas

web1_mlk_crash7_021517_7988082.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a crash between a school bus and a pickup at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children OK after school bus strikes pickup in central Las Vegas

web1_mlk_crash3_021517_7988082.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a crash between a school bus and a pickup at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children OK after school bus strikes pickup in central Las Vegas

web1_mlk_washington_web_7988082.jpg
(RTC FAST Cameras)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A crash involving a school bus and a truck has lanes closed near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 6:20 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Students were on the bus when it crashed.

“Kids are all OK,” Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Traffic cameras show the school bus and truck in the intersection. Traffic is down to one lane on southbound Martin Luther King.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 